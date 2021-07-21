Irina Shayk and Jason Sudeikis Share a Hug as They Dine Out With Friends in NYC

Ahead of Ted Lasso season two, Jason Sudeikis was seen in New York City scoring big on friendship.
The creator, writer and star of the Apple TV+ Emmy-nominated hit spent a night out with Irina Shayk following reports she might be dating Kanye West. The duo was spotted at the Hunt & Fish Club in New York City days before the next season of his successful television show comes out for fans everywhere. Jason and Irina hugged outside the venue surrounded by friends, with Jason sporting a tie-dye sweatshirt, brown cap, jeans and sneakers. Irina kept it simple in an all-black dress and black combat boots.
His night out with Irina appeared to be platonic. Plus, Jason is reportedly dating Ted Lasso co-star British model Keeley Hazell. Jason and Keeley were first seen together in February, months after he and Olivia Wilde broke off their engagement in November 2020.
A source close to Jason told E! News exclusively in February about him and Keeley, "They are seeing each other. He's enjoying spending time with her, but its casual for now."
The insider also mentioned how Jason and Keeley have "known each other for a while" and have "always been friendly." Considering they worked together in the 2014 movie Horrible Bosses 2, it makes sense they'd strike up a close bond. The source continued, "It's been nice for him while he's in London to have someone to spend time with. He's not looking for anything serious."
Jason and Keeley were seen in New York City in June, and another insider shared that the actor has enjoyed "being in a relationship again," despite their previous "casual" status.
Leading up to his show's season two launch, Jason spoke with GQ about his split from Olivia and her subsequent relationship with singer Harry Styles.
"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he admitted, "and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."
"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he said about the end of their seven-year relationship. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."
But even though he and Olivia are no longer together, he still has a lot to thank her for. He revealed in the interview that Ted Lasso going from a 2013 NBC short to a fully-fledged television show came out of a conversation with his ex-fiancée over dinner. And now it's one of the biggest Emmy contenders for the award show season. Just like his character, it turned out that Jason did in fact, "believe."