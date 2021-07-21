Sandra Oh Is Another Doctor in The Chair—But This Is No Grey's Anatomy

Watch : Sandra Oh Calls Fan Reaction to "Killing Eve" a 'Miracle'

It's not easy being the boss.

On Wednesday, July 21, Netflix released the first trailer for their upcoming dramedy, The Chair, starring the one and only Sandra Oh. And, as the first look proves, dream jobs aren't always as they appear to be.

Specifically, Oh as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim inherits a scandal-ridden situation while stepping up as the first woman to chair the English department at the (fictional) Pembroke University. To make matters worse, it appears Dr. Kim's work crush, Professor Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), is at the heart of the drama.

While it's unclear what Professor Dobson has done, his actions have certainly caused a disastrous chain of events with students protesting outside the college. Because of this, Dr. Kim appears conflicted over her loyalty to Professor Dobson.

"My defending Professor Dobson has nothing to do with my feelings for him," she snaps. "Which are entirely platonic and professional." Whatever you say, Dr. Kim.

Unfortunately, her peers don't seem to believe her as they're later heard saying, "Everybody knows she's in love with him."