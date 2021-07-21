Here's What's Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Watch : Anna Kendrick Talks Close-Quarters Netflix Movie "Stowaway"

Busy planning end-of-summer outdoor activities for August? Well, you might want to think twice about that.



Netflix announced its lineup of movies, original documentaries and TV shows for the entire month and the list is full of both classics and premieres that you just won't want to miss.



To kick things off—much to the delight of every 30 Rock fan—we'll be seeing Liz Lemon (played by Tina Fey, of course) and her entire trope, including Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski, in their comedic glory for all seven seasons, starting August 1. Another super popular show that dominated the airwaves, Friday Night Lights, will also premiere that same day. And for those who can't get enough of the aughts era, the hilarious movie, Pineapple Express, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, will also be available for streaming.

For those who enjoy a little fun rewind in time, kick up your feet and get ready to play a little hooky since the 1986 classic film Ferris Bueller's Day Off will also be coming to town.