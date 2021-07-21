Move Over, Bridgerton: Kim Kardashian Has a New Favorite Show That's Definitely NSFW

Can't get enough of Sex/Life? You're not alone.
Kim Kardashian recently started watching the Netflix hit and has already deemed it her "new fave show!!!"
Like many fans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star texts about it with her group chat, which includes Khloe Kardashian, La La Anthony and Tracy Romulus. In a screenshot of their messages shared to Instagram on July 20, Kim could be seen telling her sister, "Khloe watch sex life now." And when she found out cast members Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are actually dating in real life, she was totally shook and wrote, "Stop!!!!"
And if you still haven't seen the steamy series, let Kim give you her take. "You guys have to watch Sex Life on Netflix!" she wrote. "OMG."
Needless to say, Sarah seemed pretty excited about Kim's posts. "Guys—listen to @kimkardashian," the actress wrote, later adding, "@kimkardashian knows what she's talking about!!!! Holy s--t!!"
Sex/Life is about a woman named Billie (Sarah) who's in a love triangle with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam).
"Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over," Netflix's description reads. "But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here—and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie's past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?"
This isn't the first time Kim has let her fandom for a Netflix series be known. Back in March, she binge-watched Bridgerton, "freaking out" when Nicola Coughlan told her she and her sisters were an inspiration for the Featheringtons and going through "all the feels" when she heard about Regé-Jean Page's exit.
While Bridgerton has already been renewed through season four, Kim will have to wait and see if Sex/Life gets a season two.
"Fingers crossed!" Sarah wrote when recently asked about the possibility by a fan. "We've been in the Top Ten for over a week in 86 countries, including the U.S. and that's bananas! But Netflix also really cares how many people watch the whole thing in the first 28 days, so encourage your friends to finish if they haven't yet."
You know Kim is keeping up!