Why Selena Gomez’s TikTok on “Red Flags” Is Raising Eyebrows

Watch : Selena Gomez's Fitness Routine Will Have You Working Up a Sweat

Selena Gomez is so sick of that same old love, red flags included.



The Only Murders in the Building star is becoming a TikTok pro after recently uploading a series of must-see videos—and her latest is no exception. In the clip shared on July 20, Selena recorded herself mouthing the words of a voiceover that had a bit of a warning: "So, you're telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can't read the red flags?"



During a pause, she also took a small sip at her drink before finishing it with saying, "Sis." Those three little letters are also what the 28-year-old star typed out as the simple caption of her post.



The short clip on the streaming platform has already managed to gain over 2 million likes in less than 24 hours and in addition to the double taps, fans swarmed the comment section in response to the singer.