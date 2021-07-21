Go Behind the Scenes of the Tokyo Olympics With Team USA Athletes

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Going for the gold!

In just a few days, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will officially kick off on Friday, July 23 in Japan. After being delayed for a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the biggest and brightest athletes from Team USA will finally get to show off their skills.

But before they compete in their sport and leave us in awe, many Olympic contenders are giving fans a sneak peek (and major FOMO) of their practices, fun hangouts, patriotic outfits and more.

"The support and good spirit we have received from the people of Makinohara has been so heartwarming," surfer Carissa Moore recently wrote on Instagram, posing alongside fellow surfers Caroline Marks, Kolohe Andino and John John Florence. "Both mornings the locals have come down to cheer us on and have been so kind to share their beach with us to train. The USA tribe is vibe'in."