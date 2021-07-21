Erika Jayne Is in the Hot Seat in Explosive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Mid-Season Trailer

Who is really telling the truth?
E! News can exclusively reveal the explosive mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
While the second half of season 11 promises fun Chinese New Year celebrations, champagne toasts and tropical beach vacations, it's clear the Housewives are nowhere near paradise when grappling with the shocking allegations and lawsuits against Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi.
And, Erika will first have to face a different kind of jury: her RHOBH co-stars. "Want to know who your friends are?" Erika rhetorically asks in the mid-season teaser. "Get old and go broke."
Kyle Richards is determined to hold Erika accountable in their friend group. "She's going to have to answer more than she's comfortable with," Kyle explains. "Because we deserve to know the truth."
Meanwhile, Garcelle Beauvais shuts down Dorit Kemsley's doubts. "F––k you with that," Garcelle snaps. "I'm not going to s––t on her when she's at her bottom. If what Tom did is true, then f--k Tom."
Erika can only plead with her friends to believe her. "If he stole the money, I'd like to know where it is," the "Pretty Mess" singer solemnly states. "I'm asking you to believe me instead of an article."
But, Sutton Stracke can't help herself from questioning Erika's side of the story. "Have we been duped by the lies?" Sutton asks.
Erika doesn't hold back in response. "If you ever call me a liar again, I'm coming for you," she snarls at Sutton. "Guess what, bitch? I'm not threatening, I'm promising."
As Kathy Hilton points out, "everybody's got a skeleton in their closet." Some just might actually be more alive and kicking than others.
"Look at me, look at my f––king life," Erika concludes. We are looking Erika, and we can't wait to see more.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)