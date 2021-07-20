The Force Is Strong With Erin Condren's New Star Wars Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Headed back to school or the office? Erin Condren has you covered.
The lifestyle brand is the ultimate destination for chic and functional planners, notebooks and must-haves for staying organized, and their latest collection is out of this galaxy! For the first time ever, you can get organized and look cute doing it with the help of your favorite Star Wars characters.
The Erin Condren x Star Wars collab put a galactic spin on the brand's bestselling planners, notebooks, stationery and accessories, and we're obsessed. From Grogu kids' notepads and Mandalorian-inspired planners with interchangeable covers to Princess Leia notebooks and tons of cute accessories, your school or work desk will be envied by all in the galaxy.
Although everything in the collection has us starry-eyed, we rounded up 10 of our favorites below that we think you'll like, too. But you better zoom over to Erin Condren quick because things are starting to sell out!
Star Wars Metallic Outlines Lifeplanner™
Erin Condren's cult-favorite planner got an upgrade thanks to a few familiar faces from the Star Wars franchise. Besides providing plenty of space for keeping track of important dates, the Lifeplanner includes weekly spreads, monthly quotes, notes, productivity pages, sticker sheets and clip-in ruler. We've been using this style for years!
Star Wars Metallic May The Force Be With You Covers
If can't decide on one cover for your Lifeplanner, we don't blame you. Thankfully, you can purchase additional covers that easily snap onto your planner or notebook's coil binding. Yay for options!
Star Wars Princess Leia™ Blush Vegan Leather Academic Planner
This vegan leather academic planner is just as beautiful as Princess Leia IRL! Besides looking cute on your desk, it will help you keep track of your class schedule, homework assignments, test dates and other important notes.
Star Wars May the Force Be With You Sticker Sheet
If you look at your very full calendar and it causes you stress, we recommend adding some pizzazz to your busy week with these fun stickers.
Star Wars Mandalorian™ Monthly Planner
More of a big picture planner? This Mandalorian-inspired planner is for you. It has a two-page calendar spread for every month, plus mini months, quotes, notes and productivity pages.
Star Wars Sticky Note Booklet
This sticky note booklet filled with a Millennium Falcon-shaped notepad, plus other iconic fixtures from the franchise, will look so cute on your school or work desk.
Star Wars Stormtrooper Kids Notebook
This customizable kid's notebook is the definition of cuteness! Not only will your little one love to show off this notebook to their peers, but it will help them master writing the alphabet and complete sentences.
Star Wars Grogu™ Kids Notepad - 2-Pack
If your child cannot be trusted to tote their notebook to and from school, these customizable notepads are a great option.
Star Wars Grogu™ Return Address Labels
How adorable are these Grogu return address labels? They'll look even better with the matching stationery. Just saying!
Ballpoint Pen Set- 6-Pack
Last but not least, you'll need a set of reliable and stylish pens to help you write down your important notes and fill out your planner. We love how easily these pens glide across the page.
