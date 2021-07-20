Britney Spears Says She's "Not Even Close" to Sharing Her Truth About Conservatorship Fight

Watch : Britney Spears Blast Sister Jamie Lynn & Family on Instagram

Britney Spears is ready to tell her side of the story.

Since testifying before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on June 23, the pop star has increasingly opened up about her conservatorship and the impact it's had on her life.

And though Britney has shared her grievances at length, the mother of two says her previous testimony was just the tip of the iceberg.

"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it's always easier said than done !!!!!" she writes on Instagram. "In that moment that's what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I've said all I needed to say … and I'm not even close !!!!"

She adds, "I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I'm just getting here."