Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

True Thompson Is a Budding Supermodel in Khloe Kardashian's Precious New Pics

By Samantha Bergeson 20 Jul, 2021 8:51 PMTags
Kendall JennerCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsKhloe KardashianTrue ThompsonNBCU
Watch: Tristan Thompson Paints Daughter True's Nails

Coming for that crown!

Khloe Kardashian's adorable three-year-old daughter True Thompson is already giving supermodel aunt Kendall Jenner a run for her money. The 818 Tequila founder will have to make room on the runway for budding model toddler True—and proud mom Khloe was ready to challenge Kendall to a walk-off! 

"Check mate @kendalljenner!" Khloe captioned three photos of True in a sequin swimsuit on Tuesday, July 20. "Get ready to pass the crown." 

Kendall sweetly commented, "this cutie!!!"

True posed with her hands on her hips and leg out, elegantly pointing her toes like a little ballerina. Her palm leaf printed pink swimsuit is very on-trend for summer 2021. Perhaps Khloe could enlist True to model for her newly-launched Good American neon swimsuit collection, or even go head-to-head with iconic supermodel Kate Moss in aunt Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS collection

True also has been putting her sporty outfits to good use: toddler swim lessons and hilarious TGIF dance parties.

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Khloe gushed about her mini-me on Leomie Anderson's Role Model podcast on July 20. "I know it's a never-ending journey being a mother," she explained. "It's not just when they're 18 and you just forget about them...You're always their mom."

See True's model poses below!

Instagram
Model Daughter

Khloe shared a trio of adorable photos featuring daughter True showing off her model good looks on July 20. "Get ready to pass the crown," Khloe captioned, tagging supermodel sister Kendall. 

Instagram
Tropical Toddler

Three-year-old True is a budding supermodel in cute pics from July 20. Even mom Khloe says "check mate" to aunt Kendall!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

True poses with her hands on her hips and a pointed toe in a very on-trend palm leaf print swimsuit on July 20.

Instagram
Swim Cutie

"The queen of swim lessons," Khloe captioned a series of Instagram videos in May 2021.

Instagram
Splish Splash

True towels off after a swim lesson in May 2021.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Easter Baby

Khloe wrote alongside this Easter photo of True, "Lovey is the most amazing grandmother to our babies!!! She spoils us all rotten!! Mommy you really are the most magical and incredible person!! Thank you for all that you do for us!! Thank you for making every moment so special. Look at these Easter baskets?! Wow!!!!! Such a blessing, we love you @krisjenner"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe's Baby Bunny

The Good American mogul captioned this Easter 2021 photo, "My baby bunny."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
A Smooch for True

Khloe planted a kiss on daughter True on Easter.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Bunk Buddies

Alongside this sleepover pic of True and cousin Chicago, Khloe noted, "Happy Easter!!!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Makeover

Chicago West helps True with her lipstick in March 2021.

Happy Birthday, Dad

Khloe and True celebrate Tristan's 30th birthday on March 13, 2021.

Instagram
Royalty

It's True's world, and we're just living in it. 

Instagram
Princess True

Khloe shared a video of True dressed in an adorable pink and purple princess gown.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cuteness Overload

Khloe wrote alongside this sweet image of daughter True, "Cuteness Overload."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Posing Pro

True was a total pro in front of mom Khloe's camera.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cool Shades

True enjoyed the sunshine thanks to her cool sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Ice Cream Queen

Khloe's daughter beamed bright while holding a sweet treat.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Happy As Can Be

True looked so happy as she enjoyed some ice cream in this March 2021 snap.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
We All Scream For Ice Cream

True gave mom Khloe a huge smile while holding tightly onto her ice cream.

Instagram
Flair for Fashion

Khloe posted this photo of her "little fashionista" in February 2021. It's clear the stylish kiddo knows her way around a Nordstrom!

Instagram
Happy New Year!

True and her mom enjoy a low-key New Year's Eve by lounging in bed in matching glittery outfits.

Instagram
Christmas 2020

Khloe and True decorate Christmas cookies.

Instagram
Gingerbread Pals

True gets into the Christmas spirit by greeting some life-size inflatable gingerbread friends.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fire Truck Fire

Khloe and True visit their local fire station in October 2020.

Instagram
Paint Party

True has a messy good time painting pumpkins for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Gorgeous Galdiators

Khloe, Tristan and True glitter in gold while showing off their themed family costumes.

Instagram
Tribe Love

"Just a small piece of our little tribe of love!" Khloe posted with a pic of True and Stormi jet-setting.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Snack Time

"I am so obsessed with this angel!!!" Khloe wrote. "My baby bunny"

Instagram
A Dip in the Pool

True cooling down as summer 2020 approaches!

Instagram
True Turns 2!

"Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future," Khloe wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "You are literally my entire world! I can't believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can't wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl."

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Addresses Raising Daughter True as a White Mom

2
Exclusive

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Museum Outing With Their Kids

3

American Idol's Bobby Bones Marries Caitlin Parker

4

Coco & Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Looks Just Like Dad in Sweet New Photo

5

Mark Consuelos Can't Get Enough of Kelly Ripa's Booty in Cheeky Photo