Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava and Deacon Bring Their Significant Others on Family Trip

From Sweet Home Alabama to a memorable beach getaway.
Reese Witherspoon's kids, Ava Phillippe, 21, and Deacon Phillippe, 17—whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—recently enjoyed a fun family vacation with their significant others.
At this time, it's unclear if the Oscar winner and The 2nd actor snagged an invite to their children's vacation since they weren't featured on Deacon's social media posts. But there was one family member who did join in on the fun: Reese and her husband Jim Toth's 8-year-old son, Tennessee Toth.
Taking to Instagram, the 17-year-old musician shared behind-the-scenes moments of their tropical getaway. In one image, Deacon sweetly embraced his girlfriend, Marine Degryse, as they posed with the beautiful backdrop of the ocean behind them.
He captioned his post on Tuesday, July 20, "I'm so lucky man."
Additionally, Marine uploaded a collage of images from the trip to her account, writing, "Some cool film with some cool people!"
"Hehe good times [red heart emoji]," Ava responded, with Deacon replying, "We're so cool... miss my girl [teardrop face emoji]."
Another snapshot from their beach outing showed Deacon enjoying his big brother duties, as he adorably carried Tennessee on his shoulders. In the picture, the duo also flashed huge smiles and lifted their hands in the air, proving just how much fun they were having together.
Moreover, Deacon shared a group photo that captured him and his girlfriend posing with Ava and her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney.
And it's safe to say the siblings take after Reese and Ryan in the fashion department. For one, Deacon rocked a white T-shirt and chocolate-colored shorts that he paired with flip flops and black sunglasses. As for Ava? The 21-year-old star opted for a floral dress and white sandals.
Their significant others also cleaned up nicely with Marine wearing a rainbow-colored striped dress and Owen donning a printed button-down and pants.
Back in 2019, Reese opened up about why it was important for her to encourage her children to live in the moment, as well as give them an opportunity to experience things on their own.
"As a teenager, you only know what you know in the world," she told InStyle for her June cover story. "You don't know what it's like to work in a foreign country or to be in medicine or science. I have friends in a lot of different fields, so I try to surround my kids with people who have incredible experiences in other industries. We can get really isolated here in Hollywood."
She added, "I also encourage their deepest dreams and want them to be more expansive in their idea of what they want to become or explore."