Find Out Which Stars Will Compete on Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face Season 2

20 Jul, 2021
Ready for another round!

E!'s fan favorite Kevin Hart competition series Celebrity Game Face returns for a season two on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m., immediately followed by the series premiere of Jason Biggs' laugh-out-loud game show Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door at 11 p.m. Tuesday's on E! are officially game night!

Hart hosts and executive produces Celebrity Game Face which had plenty of hilarious A-lister moments its first season.

Now, season two promises more outrageous games like "Pardon My Pecker," "Cookie Face" and "Blow Hard" with new celebrities including Chrissy MetzD'Arcy CardenKenan ThompsonT-PainLudacris and Susan Kelechi Watson competing to take home the coveted "Hart of Champion" trophy: a funny period portrait of the comedian.

"Celebrity Game Face is back and crazier than ever," Hart promises in the trailer. "Huge celebs, wilder games and a magnificent award. Game nights are about to get even weirder, y'all." 

Funniest Celeb Game Face Moments Ever

And even fellow E! game show host Biggs and his wife Jenny Mollen are playing!

Celebrity Game Face is produced by Critical Content and HartBeat Productions with Hart, Jenny DalyTom FormanJon BeyerBryan SmileyMike SteinMichael Canter and Jeff Krask serving as executive producers. 

Check out the funny teaser trailer above!

Celebrity Game Face season two premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. on E!. 

