Find Out Which Stars Will Compete on Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face Season 2

E!'s fan favorite Kevin Hart competition series Celebrity Game Face returns for a season two on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m., immediately followed by the series premiere of Jason Biggs' laugh-out-loud game show Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door at 11 p.m. Tuesday's on E! are officially game night!

Hart hosts and executive produces Celebrity Game Face which had plenty of hilarious A-lister moments its first season.

Now, season two promises more outrageous games like "Pardon My Pecker," "Cookie Face" and "Blow Hard" with new celebrities including Chrissy Metz, D'Arcy Carden, Kenan Thompson, T-Pain, Ludacris and Susan Kelechi Watson competing to take home the coveted "Hart of Champion" trophy: a funny period portrait of the comedian.

"Celebrity Game Face is back and crazier than ever," Hart promises in the trailer. "Huge celebs, wilder games and a magnificent award. Game nights are about to get even weirder, y'all."