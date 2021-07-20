Prince Harry Gave a Heads Up to These People Before His Memoir Was Announced

Watch : Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Features "Highs and Lows" of Royalty

Prince Harry isn't leaving his royal family in the dark about one of his most personal projects.

Earlier this week, Penguin Random House confirmed the Duke of Sussex was writing a memoir about his life as a prince and the man he has become today. Soon after, fans began to wonder who knew about the project before it was announced to the world.

Although Harry would not be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace for the project, a spokesperson told E! News the father of two very recently spoke privately with his family about the book.

As for Buckingham Palace they declined to comment before telling People, "Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

So, what exactly can fans expect when the book is released in late 2022? According to the author himself, the project will be an intimate and heartfelt book that spans many years of his life.