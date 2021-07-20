Fate: The Winx Saga Has Finally Found Its Flora for Season 2

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Flora will finally join in on the action on Fate: The Winx Saga after last season's casting controversy.

For those who missed it, the supernatural drama was accused of whitewashing after a new fairy Terra, played by white actress Eliot Salt, seemingly replaced fan favorite Latina fairy Flora. Ahead of the series' January debut on Netflix, showrunner Brian Young assured fans that Terra was Flora's cousin, implying that the beloved fairy would show up in season two, if it happened.

By February the show was renewed, leaving fans eager for news about Flora. Well, five months later, as the show kicked off production for season two, Netflix revealed the actress who will be stepping into Flora's magical shoes: Paulina Chávez. You may recognize Chávez from a different Netflix show, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

Several returning cast members, including Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha and Salt, have since given Chávez a warm welcome on social media. Not only did Mustapha call the new co-star "an absolute superstar," but van der Westhuysen also praised her as "the most beautiful."

As for Salt? She teased on her Instagram Story, "...and WAIT 'til you see the iconic and wonderful @paulinafchavez."