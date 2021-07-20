See Pregnant Bachelor Nation Star Ashley Iaconetti Gush Over "Nurse" Husband Jared Haibon

In it for the long haul.
Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti praised husband Jared Haibon for already being a great father to their unborn child in a sweet interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Morgan Stewart and guest host Loni Love on July 20.
"He's been taking such good care of me," Ashley gushed. "I feel really guilty."
Jared joked, "I've heard my name approximately 3,000 times per day!"
The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced they were expecting on July 15 after trying for months to conceive. Ashley already has been experiencing "relentless" morning sickness during her first trimester, sharing on Instagram that she felt like she's had "an extreme hangover."
Ashley previously told E! News, "I'm pregnant. We're not pregnant. That phrase, 'we're pregnant,' needs to be retired. The woman is pregnant." Plus, Jared even vowed to "just be here to hold her hand and help with whatever she needs."
On Daily Pop, Ashley applauded her "three nurses" between Jared and her family while she's been "violently ill" at the start of her pregnancy. "They all do a lot of work," she admitted.
And what about her Bachelor Nation fam?
It turns out that Ashley's Almost Famous podcast co-host, former Bachelor Ben Higgins, was the first non-family member to find out about her pregnancy, followed by Nick Viall and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert.
Ashley is also hoping for a little girl. "We both have felt like we were going to have a boy even before we were pregnant," Ashley revealed. "I also don't want to get my hopes up for a girl. We find out tomorrow if we so choose."
