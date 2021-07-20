Why Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Wedding Plans Are on Hold

Watch : Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers' Agreement After Engagement

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers might be engaged, but they're in no rush to make it down the aisle.

In fact, they're not even thinking about planning right now, as Shailene recently revealed on the Today show. While discussing her new film with Felicity Jones, Last Letter from Your Lover, the actress noted that, given the current state of the world, a wedding is not on the top of their to-do list.

"Honestly, that's not even a conversation we've had with the world today, we haven't even talked about it," she said, when asked about the most "exciting" part about wedding planning. "I'm not sure what will be the most exciting component of that."

The couple, who went public with their engagement last February, has been traveling the world together in recent months. They've visited Montreal, Arkansas, Disney World, Kentucky and most recently, Hawaii with her former The Spectacular Now co-star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.