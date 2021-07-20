Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

When Wilmer Valderrama Plans to Introduce Daughter to That '70s Show

When does Wilmer Valderrama, who welcomed daughter Nakano Oceana Valderrama with fiancée Amanda Pacheco in February, plan to show his little one That '70s Show? Get the answer here.

Wilmer Valderrama's daughter Nakano Oceana Valderrama won't be saying "hello Wisconsin" just yet. 

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 41-year-old actor revealed when he plans to introduce his 5-month-old child to That '70s Show.

"I think I'm going to introduce her to Handy Manny first," Valderrama, who welcomed his firstborn with fiancée Amanda Pacheco in February, said. "If you remember, I did Handy Manny on the Disney Channel for a long time, and it was an amazing show—really funny. So, I think that will be the first thing I introduce her to will be Handy Manny."

Valderrama played Manny on Handy Manny from 2006 to 2013 after portraying Fez on That '70s Show from 1998 to 2006. Over the years, he's acted in several other TV shows and films, including NCIS and Blast Beat

"I've always been very responsible with the characters I've portrayed," Valderrama shared. "I mean, beyond my family, I also feel indebted and very responsible for how my community, the Latino community and the immigrant community, is portrayed on screen. So, I've said no to a lot of the things that perhaps doesn't further our reframing of who we are."

photos
New TV Shows Coming to Broadcast in 2021 and 2022

In terms of his most recent projects, Valderrama is set to star in Disney's animated movie Encanto and hosts Essential Voices with Wilmer Valderrama, a weekly podcast that is part of iHeartMedia's My Cultura network. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The podcast started from Valderrama's "Six Feet Apart" Instagram Live chats, which featured conversations with essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic and provided discussions on how listeners can care for the heroes who look after them.

"I think my mission statement is to—and all communities, not just Latinos—is to elevate these communities and rewrite us back in the book of history, man," Valderrama noted. "Because once you see us on screen the way that we've been—whether it's a WWII, whether it's a doctor, whether it's a leading man or sporting character, whether it's in space or not—you can never unsee us again. And I think it's now, the time to do that. And I think that's why this podcast is incredibly important and critically needed. Because once you see and hear these essential workers for who they are, you can never unsee it again."

