How RHOP's Mia Thornton Met Her Husband at a Strip Club Charity Event (Yes, Really)

Not your traditional meet cute.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Mia Thornton is opening up about the unconventional place she met husband Gordon Thornton. Of the most recent episode of the hit Bravo series, the longtime couple revealed they met at a "strip club" during a newlyweds game with the other RHOP couples.

So what brought them together that fateful night?

"The reason why we became friends is because we partnered and served on the same board for a non-profit organization to raise money for Haiti," Mia told E! News exclusively. "We were raising money for the cause. One of the ladies, one of the original founders of the organization, she worked there—not as an entertainer, but in the admin office and so she did use the facility in order to raise money. They serve steak dinners and then the proceeds went to the organization."

And the rest is history.