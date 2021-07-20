Bridget Moynahan Teases Natasha's Return as She's Spotted on Set of the Sex and the City Reboot

It appears that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) will encounter a familiar but perhaps not entirely welcome face during the highly anticipated Sex and the City revival.

Bridget Moynahan, who appeared in the original HBO series as Natasha, the second wife of Mr. Big (Chris Noth), was spotted on the set of HBO Max's And Just Like That... on Monday, July 19. She can be seen on the set in images below, including a screenshot from footage taken by Gregory Littley. (His Instagram post includes footage as well.)

The scene was filmed on the reboot's Soho set in New York City and featured Bridget's character exiting the back of a black car and holding a bag as she walked into a nearby building. It was not immediately clear which other characters were involved in the scene.

E! News has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

Natasha debuted on Sex and the City's second season in 1999 and made her last appearance in the following season. In her final episode, Natasha memorably confronts Carrie after learning that Big hooked up with her while married to Natasha.

And Just Like That... started shooting earlier this month, and Sarah had marked the occasion by sharing a set photo of herself with co-stars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). One member of the core cast who will not be returning is Kim Cattrall (Samantha), who has been open in recent years about having distanced herself from the franchise.