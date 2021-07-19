Inside Hailey and Justin Bieber’s "Very Affectionate" Tropical Vacation to Mexico

Watch : Justin Bieber Defends Wife Hailey Bieber From Paparazzi

If Justin Bieber's "intentions" were to give us FOMO over his recent vacation, he succeeded.

The 27-year-old pop star jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he was joined by his wife, Hailey Bieber, and several of their friends, including music manager Scooter Braun and industry veteran Allison Kaye (to name a few).

The "Peaches" singer and 24-year-old model didn't shy away from sharing sexy snapshots of their tropical trip. If anything, they looked over the moon in love in many of the photos Justin posted on his Instagram page.

And while a picture does say a thousand words, a source exclusively tells E! News that Justin and Hailey were even more lovey-dovey in real life as they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

"Hailey and Justin were very affectionate and always together kissing and hugging," the eyewitness describes, adding, "They took walks on the beach and stopped to pet a horse."