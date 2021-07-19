Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Love Story Unfolds Before Our Eyes in Trailer for Discovery+ Show

Watch : Renee Zellweger and Ant Antstead Are Reportedly Dating

Fans can now watch Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's relationship bloom from the beginning.

The couple, who met on Discovery+'s new show Celebrity IOU: Joyride, can be seen together on-screen for the first time in the new trailer that just dropped today, July 19. The Oscar winner appeared on the show to give brothers Jerome and Jerald cars after they looked after publicist Nanci Ryder, who passed away in June 2020 following a years-long battle with ALS, per a press release.

"Renée was so impressed and touched by the meticulous care the brothers took of Nanci while she struggled with the disease that she enlists the help of Ant and Cristy [Lee] to give the brothers the type of car that they would never get for themselves," the release read.

In what appears to be their first conversation, Ant told Renée, "We are car people, and there's no greater gift than to gift somebody who's also a car person."