Nick Cannon Introduces Baby No. 7 as He Reveals the "Most Euphoric" Part of Fatherhood

Nick Cannon is Wild' N Out with his family!
The 40-year-old entertainer took to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 19 to share adorable behind-the-scenes moments with his children, in which they enjoyed many outdoor activities together.
The Masked Singer host posted photos of his "kite-flying time" with his little ones. But before they launched the kites in the sky, Nick flashed his million-dollar smile as he cradled his daughter and embraced his son.
"Flying kites with my kids is the most euphoric and joyful experiences of life!!" the Drumline actor captioned his Instagram Story, alongside a cute close-up of his baby girl.
Other outtakes of his afternoon outing proved to be fun. Case in point? He shared a sweet candid shot with his mother, Beth Gardner, in which they both swayed back and forth in a swing set.
"Momma about to turn 80 and she still out here playing on swings," he wrote in another post, "True happiness!! [three red heart emojis]"
Nick also took a moment to celebrate the arrival of his and model Alyssa Scott's baby boy, who they welcomed on June 23.
In one Instagram Story, the Wild' N Out host shared a never-before-seen photo of his newborn son fast asleep with the caption, "Introducing Zen Scott Cannon 'aka Z Chillin.'"
The father of seven also posted footage of his photoshoot with his one-month-old twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon, who he shares with Abby De La Rosa.
On Friday, July 16, Abby marked her baby boys' milestone with family portraits that she shared on Instagram.
In the pictures, Nick and Abby cuddled up with their bundle of joys as they adorably caught some zzz's. The twins matched in black-and-white onesies, while the DJ and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star also sported similar outfits.
Nick recently opened up about his growing family and defended welcoming four children within a year.
He's not only the father to Zen and twins Zion and Zillion, but he shares Powerful Queen Cannon, 7 months, and Golden Cannon, 4, with his ex Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
"I'm having these kids on purpose," Nick said during his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show on July 7. "I don't have no accident!"
"Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't," he explained. "The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."
As he put it, "You only live once."
