Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Cozies Up to Boyfriend Evan McClintock in Rare Photo

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott gave her 2 million Instagram followers something to talk about.

The influencer, who keeps an aesthetically pleasing lifestyle and wellness feed on her profile, shared a rare photo with boyfriend Evan McClintock on Sunday, July 18. The 25-year-old brunette posed lying down next to her blonde boyfriend, while rocking an orange top and cream-colored hat. She held her arm around Evan's shoulder and captioned the pic, "i rarely share my feed, but when i do i'm happy it's with you." Evan was all smiles next to his gorgeous girlfriend.

Even though Hailie is a public figure, Evan, on the other hand, keeps his life more locked-tight than his partner. His Instagram account is private, and features fewer than 100 posts and 800 followers.

The daughter of Eminem's ex-wife Kimberly Mathers has been with Evan for years, who she met at Michigan State University while a psychology student.