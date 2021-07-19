Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti's Laguna Beach Reunion Will Hit You Right in the Feels

Watch : Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge & Heidi Montag Talk Lauren Conrad

Let's go back, back to the beginning...

That's exactly what the cast of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County did this weekend. Stars of the beloved MTV series, including Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Dieter Schmitz, reunited at the beach where it all began. "What a dream," Trey Phillips captioned his Instagram post, showing the squad together. "Beach party to house party, there's nothing better than bringing good people together."

Trey's post showed the gang hanging out at night, smiling and laughing together. His other image featured a smaller version of the crew including Stephen relaxing on the beach. Meanwhile, Dieter also shared a pic with Lauren, Stephen, Trey and Loren Polster. The former MTV reality star wrote, "Sure do love these peoples."

After the second season of Laguna Beach, much of the original cast went on to pursue off-camera endeavors, Lauren, of course, continued her reality television career on The Hills.