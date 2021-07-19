U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days Before Olympics

Less than a week before the Tokyo Olympics are set to kick off, a member of the U.S. women's gymnastics team has tested positive for coronavirus.

While the athlete has not been publicly identified, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed on Monday, July 19, that the team member is an alternate. "The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority," the committee said in a statement, via USA Today. "We can confirm that an alternate on the women's artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19. In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual's privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time."

According to officials, the gymnast had been training in Narita, approximately 35 miles from Tokyo, when she tested positive.

"After reviewing the implemented COVID protocols with members of the delegation, the local government determined that the affected replacement athlete and one other replacement athlete would be subject to additional quarantine restrictions," USA Gymnastics shared in a statement to E! News. "Accordingly, on Monday, the Olympic athletes moved to separate lodging accommodations and a separate training facility, as originally planned, and will continue their preparation for the Games. The entire delegation continues to be vigilant and will maintain strict protocols while they are in Tokyo."