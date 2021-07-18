Mat George, She Rates Dogs Podcast Co-Host, Dead at 26 After Hit-and-Run Accident

The world of entertainment has lost a star.

Mat George, who co-hosted the popular podcast She Rates Dogs, died in the early hours of Saturday, July 17. He was only 26 years old.

The late star's co-host Michaela Okland confirmed his passing in a statement shared on Twitter.

"I would rather you guys here [sic] this from me than a news article," she began her post. "Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don't really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can't do it right now."

According to CBS Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that a pedestrian was struck by a white BMW and killed in a hit-and-run while walking in an unmarked crosswalk on Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m. in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles. Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.