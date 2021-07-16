Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Plan Your Fall TV Schedules With This Guide to All the Premiere Dates

Get the scoop on when all the new and returning shows will premiere this summer and fall with our handy guide to the dates you need to know.

By Lauren Piester 16 Jul, 2021 10:50 PM
TV's fall premiere dates are here, and it really does feel like nature is healing. 

ABC, CBS, NBC and the CW have all released their fall premiere schedules, and most of the broadcast shows are back to premiering in September and October. Hopefully, if all goes well these next few months, we might not even have to watch characters speak dialogue through masks! TV, at least, might look normal once again. 

But of course, unlike the last time the broadcast networks had a normal schedule, there are now twice as many streaming services and a whole bunch of new shows to compete with, so if you're good at picking and choosing your television shows, you've got a whole world to pick and choose from. If you're one of those people (*raises hand*) who watches everything, we wish you all the luck with finding time to do literally anything else. Your August, September and October are about to be real busy. 

Below, you'll find premiere dates for all your old favorite shows and some soon-to-be new favorite shows as well, but you'll want to stay tuned to this page, because this isn't even the end of the list. Fox has yet to release its fall premiere dates, and midseason shows are still coming (like This Is Us). Plus, we haven't yet heard when high-profile shows like Succession season three, the Dexter revival, or You season three will arrive! 

So get out your calendars and start scrolling down, and be sure to check back soon for more.

Apple TV+
NEW: Schmigadoon (Apple TV+) - July 16

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key find themselves trapped in a musical in Apple TV+'s new comedy, premiering July 16.

Disney+
NEW: Turner & Hooch (Disney+) - July 16

Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, son of Detective Turner (Tom Hanks) from the 1989 Turner & Hooch movie. He's an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal who inherits a big unruly dog who becomes the partner he needs. It premieres Friday, July 16. 

Starz
NEW: Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz) - July 18

Starz' prequel to Power, which chronicles the early life of Kanan Stark, premieres July 18.

Netflix
NEW: Sexy Beasts (Netflix) - July 21

It's The Masked Singer as a dating show and it officially lives in our nightmares. It premieres Wednesday, July 21 on Netflix.

Apple+
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - July 23

Kindness is making a comeback, July 23 on Apple TV+. 

The CW
Roswell, New Mexico (The CW) - July 26

Roswell, NM returns with answers about that mysterious Max-like stowaway on July 26. 

HBO Max
NEW: FBoy Island (HBO Max) - July 29

With the help of Nikki Glaser, three women attempt to separate the nice boys from the f-boys in this wild new dating show, which arrives Thursday, July 29.

Robert Viglasky / Amazon Studios
NEW: The Pursuit of Love (Amazon) - July 30

Lily James and Emily Beecham play cousins in this romantic dramedy series from Amazon, premiering Friday, July 30.

Cause One Productions/The CW
Burden of Truth (The CW) - July 30

Burden of Truth returns for its final season on Friday, July 30.

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Outer Banks (Netflix) - July 30

Outer Banks finally makes its season two return on July 30.

CW
Stargirl (The CW) - Aug. 10

Stargirl returns to her new home at the CW for season two on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

MTV
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies (MTV) - Aug. 11

Seventeen international competitors will face off against 17 U.S. players in the new season of The Challenge, premiering Wednesday, Aug. 11 on MTV.

The CW
RIverdale (The CW) - Aug. 11

Riverdale returns for the back half of season five on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

MTV
NEW: Cribs (MTV) - Aug. 11

Cribs returns to a real TV screen (as opposed to Snapchat) on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) - Aug. 12

Brooklyn Nine-Nine finally returns for its eighth and final season on Aug. 12 on NBC.

ABC
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC) - Aug. 16

After a full year off, Bachelor in Paradise will be back for a summer of questionable fun on Aug. 16. It will be followed by the series premiere of ABC's new competition show The Ultimate Surfer

Hulu
NEW: Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) - Aug. 18

Nicole Kidman stars as the guru of a wellness retreat in Hulu's adaptation of the Liane Moriarty book, beginning Aug. 18.

Comedy Central
Akwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central) - Aug. 18

Awkwafina returns for season two of her Comedy Central show on Wednesday, Aug 18.

Netflix
NEW: The Chair (Netflix) - Aug. 20

Sandra Oh plays the new chair of the English department at a prestigious, very white university in this new Netflix series, premiering Friday, Aug. 20.

The CW
Supergirl (The CW) - Aug. 24

Supergirl returns for the back half of her final season on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Comedy Central
The Other Two (HBO Max) - Aug. 26

The Other Two finally returns for its second season on Thursday, Aug. 26 at its new home, HBO Max.

Hulu
NEW: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - Aug. 31

Selena Gomez stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short in a murder mystery comedy on Hulu, beginning Aug. 31.

John P Johnson/FX
What We Do In the Shadows (FX) - Sept. 2

Season three of FX's delightful vampire comedy premieres Thursday, Sept. 2.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; Roberto Borea/AP/Shutterstock
NEW: Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX) - Sept. 7

Beanie Feldstein takes on Monica Lewinsky when Impeachment: American Crime Story finally premieres, Tuesday, Sept. 7 on FX.

Apple
The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - Sept. 17

The Morning Show returns to the airwaves on Friday, Sept. 17.

ABC
Dancing With the Stars (ABC) - Sept. 20

Season 30 will premiere Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

Tyler Golden/NBC
The Voice (NBC) - Sept. 20

Ariana Grande joins the reality competition show as a first-time coach, beginning Monday, Sept. 20 on NBC. 

NBC
NEW: Ordinary Joe (NBC) - Sept. 20

James Wolk plays out the life of one guy if he made three different decisions in this new NBC series, premiering Monday, Sept. 20.

CBS
The Neighborhood (CBS) - Sept. 20

The Neighborhood returns for its fourth season on Monday, Sept. 20.

CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - Sept. 20

Bob Hearts Abishola is back for its third season on Monday, Sept. 20.

Click here for more dates!

