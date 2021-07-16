Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace on Death Anniversary

Naomi Campbell continues to uplift Gianni Versace's memory decades after his tragic passing.

The designer's close confidant and runway muse marked the 24th anniversary of his murder by sharing a photo of her little girl dressed in a Versace-print onesie. "I love you Gianni Versace," Naomi captioned the tender moment posted to Instagram on July 15.

She also shared a video montage highlighting their memories, writing, "I MISS YOU GIANNI VERSACE, YOUR INTUITION AND ACTIONS AHEAD OF IT'S TIME. YOUR WORK ETHIC TO BE ADMIRED AND YOUR AUTHENTIC EMBRACE GENEROSITY AND BEAUTIFUL HEART ADORED."

Two months ago, on May 18, the world-famous supermodel took to Instagram to introduce the "beautiful little blessing" who "has chosen me to be her mother."

Naomi has yet to announce her daughter's name and seldom shares photos of the baby on social media. She has, however, described feeling "honoured to have this gentle soul in my life" and excitement for the "lifelong bond" they now share.