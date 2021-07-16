Where Harry Jowsey Stands With Francesca Farago—& How He's Looking For Love Elsewhere

They may be done, but it's never really over.
Fans first fell in love with Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago's steamy romance during the first season of Netflix's abstinent reality dating series Too Hot to Handle. After an admittedly tumultuous relationship, the couple called it quits in June 2020 after dating for a year. Now, Harry is clearing up those reconciliation rumors with a shocking update on his current feelings towards Francesca.
"We'll never be together again," Harry exclusively told E! News on July 15. "That was a very toxic relationship that definitely ran its course. I will always have love for her, and I'll always look back at that moment and cherish it. And, I've told her to her face that she ever needs anything, I'm always here for her, I'm always a phone call away, but it's not someone that I will go out of my way to try to date. We're two very different people. I'm happy with our relationship and the love that we had, but it's just time to move on and find people who are better for each of us."
Now, thanks to the app Lolly, the Australian hunk has turned to online dating to find love again.
"It's kind of like a TikTok-type interface," Harry explained of the video-based app, which he recently partnered with. "You get to see people's personalities and people's fun takes, their goofy sides. I want to see what they're doing, where they're living, and a little bit more about them. I'm on it pretty much every day."
So, what does it take to date him? Harry is drawn to "big personalities," good energy and adventurous women. Despite his "super lame" Lolly profile, Harry admitted he's "working on" posting more eccentric videos. At least we know his shirtless profile pic on an airplane will get a lot of attention!
Plus, who knows, maybe Harry might even chat up one of his fellow Too Hot to Handle alums—that is, the ones who are still single. "I love season two," he gushed. "It was wild and now I know a lot of the season two people quite well."
He even bunked with cast members Peter Vigilante and Nathan Webb for a week, and hung out with newly-single Melinda Melrose.
"They're really good people and I think Netflix really did really well for the second season," Harry added. "I checked in with pretty much all the cast before it came out and let them know a couple of tips and tricks that I went through and just gave them some big brother advice."
After all, he is an expert. "It was pretty crazy going through that whole experience with no one to talk to, so I just wanted to make myself very available for them if they needed someone to ask questions about what to do and how to move forward," he told E!. "I look back and that's what would have wanted."
Harry's love for connecting with people is also what led him to start his podcast Tap In With Harry Jowsey. "It gives me the opportunity to learn about people," Harry noted. "It gives me a chance to know more about the people I surround myself with and to also build an audience that can sit down and hang out with me. I think it's been one of the most rewarding things that I've ever done.
From founding environmentally-friendly sunglass brand Kensngtn to living it up in Australia, it's clear Harry has come out on top.
Too Hot to Handle season two is streaming on Netflix.