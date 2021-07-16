Shaquille O'Neal Dishes on Becoming Alexa's Latest Celebrity Voice

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you ever wanted to have a conversation with Shaquille O'Neal? You can now. Well, sort of. You can get Shaq's voice on your Alexa device and you can hear the NBA legend tell you about the weather, set recipe timers, tell jokes, share sports scores, and more.

All you have to do is download this Alexa "Skill" one time and you can say "Hey Shaq" to hear his voice from now on. Previously, Alexa users could hear Samuel L. Jackson's voice in this same capacity. Now, Shaq and Melissa McCarthy are the latest celebrity voices that you can add to your daily life via your Alexa devices.

Recently, Shaq spoke to E! News about becoming a voice for Alexa, his favorite Alexa features, and he even shared his pick for the next celeb who should lend their voice to the Amazon device next.