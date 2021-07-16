Cruz Beckham Just Debuted Pink Hair and Dad David Has Some Thoughts

Cruz Beckham is spicing things up when it comes to his hair, but dad David Beckham is here to remind him that he was the first to do it.



The former soccer player and father of four did a little bit of trolling on Instagram by sharing a recent photo of himself alongside his sons Cruz, 16, and Romeo Beckham, 18. In the caption of the photo, featuring the trio sporting some fresh, newly bleached hair styles, the 46-year-old star wasn't too shy to take all the credit for his kids' fashion forward looks.



"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the ‘90s," David wrote alongside the July 15 post. David also hilariously noted, "By the look on their faces, they are not too pleased about it, #DadDidItFirst."



This wouldn't actually be the first time David has teased a family member over their new ‘do. When Romeo first debuted his blonde locks back in May, his dad also chimed in that he must've been the source of inspiration.