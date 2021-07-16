Chrissy Teigen Mourns Death of Her and John Legend’s Beloved Dog Pippa

It's been a ruff day for Chrissy Teigen as she says goodbye to her "beautiful little" dog Pippa.

Chrissy shared on Instagram that her and John Legend's longtime companion "just died in my arms, not long ago" on Thursday, July 15.

As the Cravings author wrote in her tribute to the 10-year-old French bulldog, "I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took s--t from ANY new dog we brought in."

She added, "Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you're giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life." (The couple mourned the death of their bulldog Puddy in 2018, calling the dog their "first born" child.)

Summer House's Stephen McGee shared one of his favorite memories of Pippa on Instagram, writing in the comment section, "RIP Pippa. Remember her and puddy at the apt in nyc humping that giant teddy bear!"