The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

Don't get us wrong, we're excited for the Olympics, but the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of our favorite summer events. It's like the Super Bowl of sales, and the beauty deals are unbelievably good!
From Olaplex haircare sets and Le Labo fragrance sets (yes, Santal 33 is included) to beauty devices like the NuFace and Dermaflash and La Mer skincare sets, this year's Anniversary Sale is another level.
Starting today, cardmembers have early access to the Anniversary Sale, so if that's you, we suggest running not walking to score incredible deals on beauty, apparel, home and more.
Below, we rounded up 16 of our favorite beauty products included in the sale, many of which we've tested and tried, so you can start saving and glowing even sooner!
Paula's Choice Jumbo Skin Perfecting Exfoliant
If you haven't used this daily-use liquid exfoliator that has taken the internet and Tiktok by storm, this is your sign to try it! It features a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) blend that will help unclog and clean pores to reveal smoother, more radiant skin. Plus, this one is twice the size of the standard version, so you're basically getting two for the price of one.
Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask
Featuring a rich mineral mix, including Bentonite clay, this detoxifying mask will help eliminate surface toxins from the skin, absorb oil, reduce shine and nourish irritated skin.
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Hair Care Set
If we could bring one thing to a desert island, we would bring this set with us. It includes Olaplex's most popular products: A jumbo No. 3 Hair Perfector (aka our hair savior), plus the full-size No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream Set
Kiss dark circles and crow's feet goodbye with four jars of Estée Lauder's bestselling Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream: one full-size and three deluxe travel-size jars.
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
The holy grail of skincare aka La Mer is on sale! We repeat La Mer is on sale. This travel-size set is perfect for your next trip or to test out the brand's famous products before committing to the full-size versions. In this must-have set, you'll score the travel-size Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, travel-size Cleansing Foam, travel-size Treatment Lotion, travel-size Renewal Oil and a travel bag.
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
Another beauty must-have we can't live without is the PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device! It promotes a deeper cleanse and gentle exfoliation while lifting, toning and firming skin by delivering 7,000 vibrations per minute.
T3 SinglePass® Curl 1.25-Inch Professional Ceramic Curling Iron
Loved by celebrity hairstylists and beauty fanatics alike, this ceramic curling iron is a must, especially if your current curling iron is on its last leg. Besides giving you red carpet locks, this curling iron features Digital T3 SinglePass technology to ensure even, consistent heat and fast, healthy hair styling.
Charlotte Tilbury Face & Eye Palette Set
We keep Charlotte Tilbury's Face & Eye Palette with us at all times, seriously! It offers everything you need for a full face of makeup like shimmery eyeshadows, blush, bronzer and highlighter. Plus, this set comes with a travel-size Pillow Talk mascara.
St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse
We bought this jumbo self-tan bronzing mousse during the sale last year, and boy, did it last us a long time! St. Tropez's advanced, no-fuss formula delivers a light sun-kissed glow in as little as one hour or a deep, dark bronze within three hours.
Dermaflash One Lilac Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device
From personal experience, we can say this game-changing device is a must! It gently removes dead skin cells, built-up debris and pesky peach fuzz to reveal smoother, radiant skin.
Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Wrap Towel Duo
Two of these fast-absorbing hair wraps for the price of one? Count us in! Not only do they keep hair out of the way while you're doing your skincare or makeup routines, but they will reduce breakage and hair drying time by 50%.
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
If you've ever wanted to try Le Labo's famed Santal 33 or other beloved scents like Another or Thé Noir, now is your chance. All three fragrances are meant for everyday wear, so you can't go wrong with this set. Oh, and grab a few, they make great gifts!
NuFace Petite Facial Kit
If you don't already own either the NuFace mini Facial Toning Device or Line Smoothing Device, you need to add this bundle to your cart ASAP! Both will help drastically reduce the appearance of wrinkles while toning, lifting and contouring skin. With regular use, you won't have to contour your face with makeup!
Soeder North Stream Hand Soap
The hand soap you put in your bathroom, especially the one guests use, really matters. Inspired by the woodlands and idyllic freshwater streams of Northern Sweden, this Nordstrom-exclusive scent will wow anyone that uses it!
True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil Set
The Renew Pure Radiance Oil is legit magic in a bottle! In addition to getting our all-time favorite face oil, you'll score other bestselling True Botanicals products like the Renew Repair Nightly Treatment, travel-size Renew Nourishing Cleanser and travel-size Renew Nutrient Mist.
Oribe Magic Duo Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
There's a good chance you've seen a celebrity hair stylist spray Oribe products on their clients. This dry shampoo and dry texturizing spray duo will help you achieve red carpet-approved tresses without a salon trip.
