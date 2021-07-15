Gymnast Jordan Chiles’ Mother Gets Prison Start Delayed Ahead of Olympics

Gymnast Jordan Chiles will have her mom's support as she goes for the gold at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Gina Chiles has been given an extension of her prison start date, because her 20-year-old daughter will compete for Team USA at the games, which runs from July 23 to Aug. 8.
Gina pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and was sentenced in November 2020. She was originally scheduled to start her one year and one day sentence on July 27, per the judgment obtained by E! News.
However, her start date has been pushed back to August 26, according to the unopposed motion filed in Oregon on July 13 and obtained by E! News. Judge Michael W. Mosman granted the motion, ordering Gina to surrender to the facility designated by the Bureau of Prisons, or to the United States Marshal Service, per the docket.
Gina admitted to stealing $1 million from clients through her property management business, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC, from 2014 to 2018, according to the plea agreement. It stated she confessed that she "diverted client funds for her personal use and did not use the funds as promised" as part of her "scheme."
The businesswoman was released from custody and allowed to remain out of prison until the summer "so that she may support her daughter during her training and efforts to qualify for the Olympics," the July 13 motion states.
She was anticipating that "her daughter may qualify" for the Olympics, with her lawyer noting, "Mrs. Chiles' has greatly appreciated the additional time to support her daughter."
Now, Jordan is heading to Tokyo to compete in all four gymnastics events, including on Gina's original surrender date.
"There has been a substantial change [in] Mrs. Chiles' family's circumstances," the court document explains.
Her team requested a 30-day extension so that the mother can "support her daughter throughout the Olympics and for some time beyond." The document goes on, "This would give Mrs. Chiles' daughter at least some additional time to have her mother's emotional support and guidance during such a monumental time her young life."
The motion states that Gina has no prior criminal record and has demonstrated "extraordinary acceptance of responsibility."
Gina, who penned the book Dream Big Little Chick, spoke to TODAY on July 15 about the pride she feels for her daughter.
"Every moment that I watch Jordan is the most amazing moment as a mom," she told Hoda Kotb. "And so I just am looking at it as not bittersweet, but just a sweet period that she's here."
Jordan will join fellow U.S. gymnasts Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner at the 2020 Olympics later this month.
