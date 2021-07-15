Gymnast Jordan Chiles’ Mother Gets Prison Start Delayed Ahead of Olympics

Watch : Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T.

Gymnast Jordan Chiles will have her mom's support as she goes for the gold at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Gina Chiles has been given an extension of her prison start date, because her 20-year-old daughter will compete for Team USA at the games, which runs from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Gina pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and was sentenced in November 2020. She was originally scheduled to start her one year and one day sentence on July 27, per the judgment obtained by E! News.

However, her start date has been pushed back to August 26, according to the unopposed motion filed in Oregon on July 13 and obtained by E! News. Judge Michael W. Mosman granted the motion, ordering Gina to surrender to the facility designated by the Bureau of Prisons, or to the United States Marshal Service, per the docket.

Gina admitted to stealing $1 million from clients through her property management business, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC, from 2014 to 2018, according to the plea agreement. It stated she confessed that she "diverted client funds for her personal use and did not use the funds as promised" as part of her "scheme."