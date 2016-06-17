6 Beauty Products You'll See in Every Celeb Makeup Artist's Kit

In this installment of Julianne to the Rescue, makeup artist to the stars Julianne Kaye shares the beauty products almost every industry pro turns to zhush up their celeb clients. A few picks are pretty surprising, a few are makeup-chair mainstays but you'll have to read up on all of them to find out why.

These industry cult products aren't a huge secret among makeup artists but could be news to you. Of course, every professional makeup artist's kit is different, but whenever I'm on set and kit-cruising, I always seem to see these same products in all of our bags. Now, I'm going to share them with you!