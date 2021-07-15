How Chrishell Stause Started Living Her "Best Life" After Justin Hartley Divorce

Watch : Go Inside Chrishell Stause's Chic & Modern Home

Chrishell Stause knows that when one door closes, another opens. And sometimes, the view is better than you could ever imagine.

Last season on Selling Sunset, the real estate agent documented her unexpected divorce from Justin Hartley after two years of marriage. While the couple faced front-page headlines up until their divorce was finalized in January, Chrishell is the first to admit that things are looking up.

"I feel like it was a crazy year," the reality star shared in an exclusive interview with E! News while celebrating her DSW curated collection on July 14. "Last year with the lockdown and everything, I really spent that time to heal and that's when I started writing the book. I feel like now, I really do feel like I'm living my best life and that's the book I wrote coming out. It's Under Construction because living my best life took a little work and it's true. But now, I really feel like I can celebrate this journey that I've had."