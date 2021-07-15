Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

You Won’t Guess Gigi Hadid's New Role on Never Have I Ever

While watching Never Have I Ever's newly released second season, you'll probably notice a new, yet familiar voice. Add narrator to supermodel Gigi Hadid's ever-growing resume.

Move over, John McEnroe—there's a new narrator holding court. 

If you haven't already binged all of Never Have I Ever's newly released second season, well, you're in for a treat because the third episode features a new, yet familiar voice moving the story along: Gigi Hadid

For one episode, the supermodel took over narrating duties from the tennis pro and honed in on Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). "This is Paxton Hall-Yoshida. He's a 16-year-old boy from Sherman Oaks, California," Hadid's narration introduced the episode, "and I am model, designer, activist and a former 16-year-old from California, Gigi Hadid."
 
"You may be asking yourself," she continued, "'Why is old Gigers taking time out of her busy skedge to narrate the story of a 16-year-old boy? Believe it or not—I relate to this kid. We're both constantly underestimated because people only see us as sex symbols."
 
Clearly, Hadid had no issue poking fun at Paxton and herself. "When scientists declare your face to be perfectly symmetrical, that's all everyone thinks you have to offer the world," the 26-year-old said, "but we've got brains, too, and feelings and—Paxton, dude, put a shirt on. I'm trying to make a point here. Anyway, we have so much more going on inside. At least that's true for me. We'll see what happens with Paxton."

Never Have I Ever Season 2 Photos

If Gigi's opener has you hooked, sounds like it's time to set aside about five hours and catch up on the newest episodes of the coming-of-age comedy-drama. Meanwhile, Gigi just added a new skill to her resume. 

"Had the BEST time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever — I got your back, Pax!" she wrote on Instagram. "Check out Season 2, NOW on @netflix !!!! Big love to @mindykaling & the whole NHIE team!"

Hey, Mindy Kaling: If you need another guest narrator, we're totally available. 

