Jason Tartick Defends Kaitlyn Bristowe From "Grotesque" Criticism of Her Appearance

Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick is standing up for fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe after she has endured remarks from online trolls about the way she looks.

On Thursday, July 15, Jason stopped by the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast on Thursday, July 15, where the alum of Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette addressed Kaitlyn having to deal with social media users posting negative remarks about her appearance. Kaitlyn, 36, and fellow former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams are currently hosting Katie Thurston's run on The Bachelorette following former host Chris Harrison permanently exiting the role last month.

"I don't know why people think it's OK to say the s--t they do on Twitter," Jason, 32, shared. "There's so many things in this world we can control, and there's so many things we can't control. Our looks and things like that are most of the things we can't control. And the way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people's appearances—and obviously, specifically, I'm referring to Kaitlyn—it's grotesque. It's a joke."