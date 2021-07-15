Simone Biles Jets Off to Tokyo Olympics With Teammate MyKayla Skinner

Simone Biles, get ready to say "Kon'nichiwa" to Tokyo.
The 24-year-old gymnast, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio games, just set off to compete in the 2020 Olympics, which kicks off on July 23. And of course, she brought fans along for the ride by giving a behind-the-scenes look at her flight to Japan on Wednesday, July 14.
"TOKYO BOUND w/ your new pilots," Simone teased of her latest adventure, while posing in the cockpit in a blue tank top.
Teammate MyKayla Skinner, 24, was by her side for the long journey across the Pacific. Pictured in a pink crew neck, she commented, "Cutest pilots everrr!!"
On MyKayla's Instagram Story, she shared another way she's getting hyped for the games: an Olympics-ready manicure featuring the famous rainbow rings. "See ya soon," MyKayla wrote, while giving her followers a view from her seat on the plane.
As for Simone, she kissed boyfriend Jonathan Owens goodbye before takeoff. As she wrote on her Insta Story, "Bye I love you so much." He reposted it and wrote back, "See you in a few weeks, go kill it in Tokyo."
Last week, the self-described pizza connoisseur and dog mom told Sports Illustrated how she silences any doubts in her mind about her successes and abilities. "I try not to be so hard on myself because I'm like, O.K., if I were in school and graduated, I feel like I'd be struggling with them, trying to find a job, trying to find out who I am, so it kind of eases my mind," she shared. "We're just all struggling to find out who we are and what we're good at, rather than what society tells us what we need to do."
Simone said the past year has allowed her to "relish" in all kinds of "emotions and phases" as she awaited the return of the Olympics this summer.
Soon, she'll be back on the floor with her teammates, who also include Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum.
Get to know all of Team USA's gymnastics stars below.