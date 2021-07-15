Erika Jayne Slams Claim Her Divorce Is a "Sham" Amid "Painful" Ongoing Tom Girardi Lawsuit

Watch : Erika Jayne & Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Sued for Fraud

She says she has nothing to hide.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne slammed rumors surrounding her ongoing legal issues and timing of her divorce in a shocking confessional during tonight's July 14 episode on Bravo. Erika opened up to co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna about how she has been coping since her split from estranged husband Tom Girardi amid the ongoing lawsuits her ex is facing. The "Pretty Mess" performer filed for divorce on Nov. 3, 2020.

"This sucks so bad," Erika revealed. "The things that are being said are just wrong. People are believing them and they are everywhere and it's terrible and I'm here by myself. What's being said, it's just insane, that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts."

Erika clarified that critics have accused her of leaving Tom "so I could help hide assets," Erika added. "The answer is no."

Tom is still facing a civil suit over allegations of embezzling money from a Boeing 737 airplane crash settlement for families who suffered tragic losses during the October 2018 accident. Erika was named in the complaint in the lawsuit, alleging that Erika's official divorce was "simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK," according to the legal documents.