Tim Rozon Reveals Where He Stands on an Instant Star Reunion

Before he was doing community service with Alexis on Schitt's Creek or gunslinging on Wynonna Earp, Tim Rozon was breaking hearts as Tommy Q on Instant Star.
For those who didn't catch this Canadian musical-comedy in the early '00s, Instant Star followed teenage singing competition champion Jude Harrison (Alexz Johnson) as she embraced overnight fame and began working on her album. Enter Rozon as a former boybander-turned-producer, who finds himself falling for Jude.
The series was a hit on The N, which also featured Degrassi: The Next Generation and South of Nowhere. And, as Rozon exclusively told E! News, he fondly looks back at his time on Instant Star. "I loved that show," he gushed. "I've been very lucky my entire career that it seems like each show I go on it's a great group of people."
As he continued, Rozon said he was proud to have been a supporting actor to so many incredible women, including Johnson.
"She was a work horse, she was so inspirational," he added. "We knew we had something special even though it was the first thing for any of us."
In addition to Rozon and Johnson, the series starred Kristopher Turner, Laura Vandervoort, Wes Williams and more. Following the success of HBO Max's Friends reunion, Rozon revealed he would be so down to reconnect with his former Instant Star co-stars, adding, "I can't believe we haven't done it already."
Of course, Rozon made it clear that his experience on Instant Star wouldn't have been anything without the fans, noting, "I can't tell you how many letters that we got." Later on, the Wynonna Earp alum applauded Johnson for inspiring so many young fans, including Demi Lovato.
While we wait for news on this potential reunion, you can catch Rozon in his latest SYFY series, SurrealEstate. The paranormal drama, which premieres July 16, follows Rozon as Luke Roman, a real estate agent with an expertise in selling haunted homes.
The series reunites the 45-year-old actor with another co-star, Sarah Levy, who played Twyla on Schitt's Creek. "It's so smart and funny," he promised of his new show. "I just think it's gonna be a new favorite show for a lot of people."
SurrealEstate premieres Friday, July 16 at 10 p.m. on SYFY.
(E! and SYFY are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)