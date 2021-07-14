Carly and Harper Drive Each Other Nuts in iCarly Sneak Peek

Watch : "iCarly" Cast: Where Are They Now in 2021?

Even the best of friends sometimes need a little space.

That's the gist of this week's episode of iCarly, which finds Harper (Laci Mosley) and Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) at odds as they try to work in the same vicinity. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, which shows how things might start to fall apart.

Carly, you see, is editing a video in which she fills her mouth with marshmallows, and apparently that requires counting 'mallows out loud. Harper's steaming dresses, which fills the room with steam. Neither is really conducive to productive work, so despite everyone's best attempt at a positive attitude, things get tense quickly. Harper even throws some shade at the comedy level of Carly's marshmallow video, and we've got to agree with her.

We're not worried, of course. In just the first few episodes of the new series, Carly and Harper's friendship has already survived one major rift over Carly's outfit choices and love of dumb boys. Might we just suggest that Spencer (Jerry Trainor) donate one of the other rooms in his massive apartment for an office?