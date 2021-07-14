Jessie James Decker Slams "Awful" Body Shaming Comments

Watch : Jessie James Decker FaceTimes Daughter on 2019 CMA Red Carpet

There's an ugly side to the Internet—and Jessie James Decker is calling it out.

On Tuesday, July 13, the mom of three took to her Instagram Story and explained to fans that she recently learned about a Reddit page that, as she described, "rips me apart on a daily basis."

"They're talking about how apparently fat I've gotten and how boxy and how terrible my body looks," the 33-year-old said, "and they're accusing me of editing my body and all these things. It's pretty awful and I just cannot believe this is still happening in the world, that people are doing this."

Decker, who was shocked and in disbelief over the comments, shared that she previously obsessed over her weight, but has since decided to "just let myself live."

"I work out and I eat what I want and I 100 percent am 10 pounds heavier than I used to be," she admitted. "I used to weigh, like, 115 and I'm not anymore. I eat what I want and I'm happy with that. But when you are writing blogs and stories and bullying me about how much weight I've gained and how fat my thighs are, I do take that offensively because what is the messaging that you are sharing?"

As she asked online critics, "How can you wake up and live with yourself?"