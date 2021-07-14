Jana Kramer Slams Ex Mike Caussin for Having “So Much Resentment” Amid Divorce

Watch : Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's Divorce: Everything We Know

A few months after filing for divorce, Jana Kramer is doing her best to find the silver lining.



During the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast, the mom of two to kids Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2—who she shares with her ex Mike Caussin—explained that amid their recent divorce proceedings, the former football player has expressed "so much resentment."



"It's definitely hard and it's one of those things where sometimes, like, the process with us has been really challenging because there is that betrayal," she revealed to guest Dorinda Medley. "He has so much resentment."



"I'm like, ‘Wait a minute,'" she continued. "'You're the one who hurt me. How are you being mean to me? This doesn't add up to me.'"



In April, the country singer announced she was filing for divorce from the 34-year-old athlete after six years of marriage. In the divorce filing later obtained by E! News, Jana cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the reasons behind the separation.