This Fiancée Feels More Like a Sugar Mama in Cringe Love in Paradise: The Caribbean Preview

Exclusive: "Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story"

Money can't buy love—but it can buy a new phone.

And yes, technology seems to be at the heart of long-distance Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story couple Amber and Daniel's relationship. In the new 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, premiering on July 18, fans will be introduced to four couples who found love in tropical paradise.

Florida-based Amber first met Daniel while on vacation in Costa Rica three years ago. Now, she's ready to get married. The only hitch? Amber has been financially supporting Daniel and his whole family for the last year...plus paying for their extensive K-1 visa application. Amber fears that Daniel thinks of her more like a "mother" than his lover, given their large age difference.

In a cringe-worthy, exclusive first look at the premiere episode, Daniel requests that Amber bring him a new cellphone when she visits. "You know, I don't make the money for a phone like that," Daniel pushes.