How Zayn Malik Grew "Very Comfortable" With Gigi Hadid's Family After Initial Struggle to "Get a Word In"

Singer Zayn Malik is used to having to use his voice, but with Gigi Hadid's family, it may have come as a bit of a challenge.



In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the magazine's latest cover star and supermodel spoke about the high-spirited dynamics of her large family, which of course, now includes her other half, Zayn and the couple's 10-month-old baby girl, Khai. When it comes to the lively family dinners that take place, Gigi lightheartedly acknowledged her role in their discussions as "the brain" and admitted it took Zayn a little bit of time before he was able to work his way in vocally.



"At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?'" she shared. "But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind."



And although the One Direction alum does speak his mind during family gatherings now, Gigi also added that he still takes more of a diplomatic approach when asked to pick a side. No pressure.