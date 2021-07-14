BTS' V Delights Fans With Painfully Direct Response About His Friend Who Didn't Make the Group

Watch : BTS: Making New Song "Butter" and Beyond

The members of BTS appear to embrace that everything happens for a reason.

During the group's The Tonight Show appearance on Tuesday, July 13, the members of the globally beloved singing sensation participated in a segment during which host Jimmy Fallon asked them to clear up fan rumors. One question centered on whether V, also known as Kim Taehyung, had indeed attended the BTS audition solely to support his friend who was hoping to join the group.

Jimmy asked, "V, is it true that you never actually intended on auditioning for BTS, you just went to the audition to support your friend?"

"True, yes," the "Butter" singer replied. When Jimmy followed up with, "What happened to your friend?," V responded in Korean, "He failed," according to subtitles. V then added in English, "Only me!"

This not only spurred Jimmy to crack up but immediately led the phrase, "He failed," to start trending on Twitter, as fans clearly appreciated the unfiltered honesty.