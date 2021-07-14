Country Singer Ashley Monroe Shares Rare Cancer Diagnosis

Country singer Ashley Monroe is keeping her head held high as she prepares to undergo chemotherapy for a rare form of cancer.
On Tuesday, July 13, the Rosegold performer shared that she has been diagnosed with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, which the Mayo Clinic defines as a rare type of cancer that causes bone marrow to overproduce white blood cells. She wrote on social media, "A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic. I was like, FINE, I'll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some extra vitamins and call it a day."
But even after making some adjustments, Ashley's "red blood count just kept falling," at which point doctors performed a bone marrow biopsy and discovered the root of the problem.
"It's causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it," the 34-year-old star said of the illness. "So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say."
The singer shared that she's tried to maintain a positive outlook on the situation, saying that she reminds herself, "wow, I'm thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able."
"I'm thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body," she continued. "THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life. Thankful for my angel son. Who I am fighting for the most."
Ashley added she's filled with gratitude for those supporting her, bringing her flowers and sending positive thoughts her way. Most importantly, she's thankful for her husband, John Danks, who she described as her "rock and the best dad" to their son, Dalton.
The star said she was hesitant to reveal the diagnosis out of concern she'd receive "unsolicited advice or medical opinions." But now, she's ready to talk about it as she "could use the prayers" as she begins chemotherapy.
Tenille Townes, Martina McBride and more country stars left uplifting messages on the Pistol Annies performer's page.