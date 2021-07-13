Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Addresses "Incredibly Embarrassing" Breakup From Metul Shah

Here's the (sweet) tea: Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah have split.
The Southern Charm alums recently decided to go their separate ways, which comes less than a month since they moved from South Carolina to New York City. Just hours after publicly confirming their breakup, Naomie took to Instagram Stories to share more insight into how she's feeling about her single status.
"I am so thankful for all of the support you guys are giving me right now," the 28-year-old star wrote in a since-deleted post on Tuesday, July 13. "Trust me I need it. This is incredibly embarrassing and I feel so lost, I just ask that you please stop sending/saying hateful things to Metul."
Naomie explained that she's officially done with the 30-year-old doctor, sharing, "I have self respect and will not be getting back together with him."
But even though the former Bravo star doesn't plan to rekindle her romance with Metul, she asked her followers to show him kindness online. After all, she isn't the only one experiencing heartache.
"He is also in a terrible place dealing with the consequences of his actions," Naomi continued. "Please don't be mean, he is human and this situation is punishment enough."
Although the reality TV personality didn't elaborate on what Metul's alleged behavior was, she previously posted about feeling betrayed by her now ex.
"Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second," she captioned her Instagram Story. "betrayal is never easy for anyone and I'm just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages."
She continued, "I'm absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you're feeling a similar pain. I'm so so sorry."
On Monday, July 12, Naomie's agent Paul Desisto confirmed that her and Metul's relationship had fizzled out, telling People, "Naomie and Metul are no longer together. She is back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being."
The Bravolebrity's agent didn't provide any other details surrounding their split.
At this time, Metul hasn't publicly commented on the news. He has, however, continued to keep photos of Naomie on his Instagram, while she has mostly deleted all traces of him on her page.
Back in April 2018, Naomie and Metul made their relationship Instagram official and he later appeared on season six of Southern Charm.
