Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Have Talked Marriage" as They Plan Future Together

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at UFC 264

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to poosh their romance to the next level.

Although the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer recently went from longtime friends to something more, a source close to Kourtney exclusively tells E! News the couple has had serious discussions about their future together.

"They are head over heels and never experienced love like this," the insider shares of their whirlwind relationship, which began late last year. "Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive."

The pair isn't "shy about talking about their future plans of being together," the source reveals, adding, "It's a special love and they want to celebrate that and enjoy it."

A second insider echoes similar sentiments, telling E! News that the Poosh founder and musician are so smitten over each other that they've even considered tying the knot.